The first Merseyside Derby of the new season is upon us as Liverpool and Everton prepare to face off in the Premier League.

Goodison Park will be the stage as Merseyside's blue and red religions meet again in one of football's most fierce local rivalries.

It has been a difficult season for the hosts thus far with the Toffees already falling 13 points behind their neighbours in the league.

With Liverpool playing champagne football, scoring ten goals in three games since the international break, they go into the clash as favourites.

However, there is the added bite this time around of one Rafael Benitez taking up his spot in the home dug-out at Goodison Park.

Benitez, the man who lead Liverpool to that famous 2005 Champions League triumph, took up the reigns at Goodison over the summer, but has as of yet struggled to get his team working cohesively.

A win against the eternal rival might be exactly what he needs to kick-start their season and finally sell himself to the doubting Everton fans.

For Liverpool, there is a title to be chased and, with Manchester City and Chelsea looking unlikely to drop too many points going forward, a win is a must.

It is the perfect little cocktail of edge and controversy that the derby needs and Wednesday night's fixture promises to be another blockbuster episode.

So, as we patiently wait for kick-off, we thought we would have a little fun and test your knowledge of one of the oldest rivalries in the game.

Have you always considered yourself to be a try derby egg-head? Well here is your chance to prove it.

1 of 15 What is the name of the park that separates Liverpool and Everton's famous stadiums? Mersey Park Sefton Park Stanley Park Everton Park

