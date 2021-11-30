Gennady Golovkin says he holds the 'secret' to beating Canelo Alvarez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gennady Golovkin is confident that he can beat Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez after going the distance with him in their rematch in September 2018.

The Mexican, 31, took the lead in their rivalry with a questionable points decision which left boxing fans with more questions than answer.

Canelo Alvarez recently knocked out American Caleb Plant to add the IBF super-middleweight title to his growing collection of belts and trophies and earned over £30 million in the process.

But having shared the ring twice before, 'Triple G' insists he has all the ingredients to hand Canelo the second loss of his career.

“Of course there is a secret," Golovkin told The Sun.

"But it’s not the kind of secret you talk about, that’s the secret you demonstrate.

“The right publicity should be done, the organisers should make it happen and I’m sure Canelo has secrets against me, I have secrets against him.

“We all have keys to the victory and the only way to see if those keys fit the lock is to have this fight, to make it happen.”

Eddie Hearn believes a third fight between the pair would be the most lucrative for both of them.

Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn said: "I think the GGG fight is going to be such a big fight, and there’s going to be an announcement about him very soon.

"He’s got a big unification fight coming up. The GGG verses Canelo fight is a massive fight and probably the biggest money fight out there for Canelo.

"But he’s got enough money. It’s not just about who pays the most money, and it’s got to be a fight that motivates him."

And while he doesn't technically promote Canelo, Hearn said there are several options on the table.

“I think he can become undisputed at 175 as well," he added.

"You’ve got Dimitry Bivol; I think he’d be a favourite in that fight, Joe Smith Jr and Beterbiev is an absolute all-out war.

“Maybe he decides, but with Canelo, it’s sort of about having a plan for a new challenge, and maybe Golovkin presents that, or maybe it doesn’t, or maybe he wants to crack on to 175.

"Maybe he wants to fight [David] Benavidez. He’ll decide."

