Micah Richards and Alan Shearer both named the best XI of players they played alongside at club level on the latest Match of the Day top 10 podcast.

Richards played alongside a whole host of world-class names during his time at Manchester City.

His team was extremely strong. Arguably the best area of his XI was centre midfield.

Richards named Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira as the two centre midfielders in his side. The duo are among the best players the Premier League has ever seen.

The centre midfielders that Shearer picked were never going to be as good as Toure and Vieira.

And, when Richards heard the duo Shearer picked, he completely lost it.

Richards starts: "My midfield destroys his already. I can see it in his eyes."

The former City defender then selects Toure and Vieira. Gary Lineker then asks for Shearer's duo.

"I've gone for Rob Lee and Tim Sherwood," Shearer responds.

Richards immediately bursts out laughing and Shearer took offence.

"That's terrible! 20 odd caps for England. That's disgraceful behaviour. That's disgraceful. I hope he's listening to this," Shearer says.

Richards, struggling to contain himself, is able to muster: "How dare you come with that midfield!"

Gold. Lee and Sherwood obviously weren't as classy as Toure and Vieira, but they were still good players and Richards definitely went over the top with his reaction.

View Richards' best club teammates XI below...

View Shearer's best club teammates XI below...

Shearer's team would be tough to beat, but we just have to give Richards' the edge.

