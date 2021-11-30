Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor has been told to 'change some of his lifestyle' because 'his stock is going down' after a recent slump in form.

That's according to former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

McGregor, 33, has lost three of his last six octagon appearances, with his most recent defeat coming at the hands of Dustin Poirier in July.

And St-Pierre believes the Irishman's legacy is in danger of being tarnished by his string of poor performances, telling Sporf: “Conor McGregor, now his stock is going down.

“He was very high in the beginning and I’m talking about in terms of, not in terms of money of promotion, in terms of status and in the rankings.

“Now he’s, he’s going down, his stock is going down."

But the Canadian reckons McGregor - who became the first UFC fighter to hold two belts simultaneously - still has a chance to recapture some of his former glory, but only if he is willing to give up sleeping in silk pyjamas.

He continued: “There’s been a few fights that it’s going down a little bit.

“There is a possibility that he might come back up but I think now things do not go well for him.

“You need to change some of his lifestyle.”

McGregor, who boasts a record of 22 wins and six defeats, seems to have made a speedy recovery from the broken leg he suffered in the first round of his trilogy bout with Poirier in Las Vegas.

But Dana White has refused to put a timestamp on his potential return to the octagon, explaining it very much remains up in the air at this moment in time.

The UFC president said of The Notorious: “This kid needs to heal up. I don’t know how fast that leg is going to recovery.

“It’s basically going to be all about when can he start kicking again and, more importantly, when can he start taking kicks again. That will determine when he fights again.”

