Exciting New Features Arriving for Sea of Thieves Season 5

Sea of Thieves Season 5 is nearly upon us and we have the details around some of the great new features coming to the game in this season.

The great game is really unique, as it sees gamers play as pirates and take their ships on huge adventures. Season is set to release a lot of fresh content for the fan base.



Some of this new content includes seasonal rewards, treasures and new Kingdoms; however, this new content will be alongside some great new features which will enhance the gaming experience for the Sea of Thieves community.

Many will no doubt be jumping on to play Sea of Thieves the moment it gets released on Thursday 2nd December 2021.

Sea of Thieves Season 5 New Features

Obviously players love the new cosmetics and content that arrives when a new season comes out, but they love it even more when new features come out as these change the gameplay entirely.

When the gaming community hears the new features available in season 5 of Sea of Thieves, they will truly understand how much time and effort the developers put into making a great game.

The new features coming to the game are:

Players are now able to hide and bury their treasure

Players can now find and use fireworks as ammo. You can use them in cannons

Pirate characters will now move their mouth when they speak

Ammo will thankfully now be dropped by defeated enemies

Players are now able to sit and sleep, this has been a feature asked for by many who like to role play in the game.

You can now add cannons to rowboats and this is an amazing feature you can use to sneak up on enemy ships

As you can see, there are a lot of great new features coming to the game, and after hearing these features, we are very excited for the release of season 5 in Sea of Thieves.

