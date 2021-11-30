Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liv Morgan may have delivered the most iconic promo of her WWE career after she laid into Becky Lynch on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

After signing a contract to challenge Big Time Becks for the red brand title next week, Morgan rounded off the segment with some savage mic work.

Her brutal outburst left fans stunned and she received support on social media from the likes of Alexa Bliss and Trish Stratus.

Another supporter in her corner was her mother, who sent her an emotional text message after watching Morgan sign her first title contract live on air.

"I'm so excited for next Monday," the text said, which Morgan posted on her Twitter. "Your father would have been the proudest man in this universe watching his daughter win what he loved (wrestling).

"I'm so very very proud of you, it's a night I'll never forget."

Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, captioned her post: "But I didn't even win the title yet, Ma," with a heart emoji.

Her father passed away when she was young, and her mother, Georgette, raised Morgan and her five siblings as a single parent.

Wrestling has always been a part of Morgan's life and she grew up reenacting the sport with her brothers and sister in the garden.

"My mom was a single parent raising six kids, and she worked very hard to provide whatever she could for us. We didn't have fancy material items, but we had cable, which meant we had WWE broadcasting multiple times a week," she told WWE.com during her time as a rookie competing on NXT.

"That completely took over our lives. I fell in love with it the first moment I watched. I would literally take Pedigrees and powerbombs like it was my job."

Morgan idolised the WWE Divas and admitted she would always role play as Lita, who is regarded as one of the world's greatest female performers and was one of the most popular wrestlers at the company.

Since her promotion to the main roster in 2017, Morgan has steadily climbed the ladder and now finds herself preparing for a title match against the iconic Becky Lynch.

In recent weeks alone, fans have watched Morgan's character grow in confidence and the hype surrounding her match with The Man can only lead to an explosive meeting between the two women.

You can watch every single episode of Monday Night Raw live here in the UK on BT Sport.

