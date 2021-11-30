Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi won an unprecedented seventh Ballon d'Or title on Monday night.

The Argentinean superstar was the favourite for the biggest individual prize in the game and he didn't let his fans down as he got his hands on yet another golden ball.

That doubles his lead over eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo who is stuck on five titles.

While Messi's armada of fans celebrated, there were many in the football world who were incensed by the award.

Iker Casillas questioned the legitimacy of the prize, Toni Kroos as well, while perennial haver-of-controversial-opinions, Piers Morgan, also piled onto the bandwagon.

The reason for the outcry was behind the fact that Robert Lewandowski, who has been scoring goals and breaking records for fun, could only manage second place in the final tally.

Many felt that Messi had been given the award simply because of who he is, and not what he managed to achieve in an individual sense this year.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has been at the peak of his powers, plundering goals for Bayern Munich and breaking records that had stood for decades on end.

In truth, if Lewandowski had won the award, he would have been more than deserving of it.

However, having bided their time in the face of heavy fire, camp Messi have countered, arming themselves with statistics and video footage in an attempt to justify Messi's victory.

One such video that is doing the rounds online shows Messi's highlights from the Copa America tournament in the summer which Argentina would go on to win.

The compilation clip shows the extent to which Messi hauled his teammates up unto his shoulders and carried them to the title almost single-handedly.

It's hard to argue against Messi winning when you see just how good he was at that tournament.

Had it not been for Messi, Argentina would not have got anywhere near their long-awaited international title.

So, while hearts are sore for Lewandowski after what has been an obscenely good two years, the video above perhaps proves that it wasn't as much of a 'robbery' as some are claiming.

