Known as one of the all-time greats of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Khabib Nurmagomedov found himself turning down the opportunity to have a legendary boxing clash against none other than Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Both prestigious fighters are undefeated in their respective careers, so if this fight did actually go ahead, it would’ve surely seen one of them lose that perfect record.

However, the Russian has made it clear on numerous occasions that his decision to retire is final and nothing will change his mind.

Mayweather has also been retired since 2017, but he has seen himself make occasional comebacks if the fights rained money into his pocket.

When Khabib was asked about the rumoured nine-figure deal for the fight to happen, he established the agreement was made “about one year ago.”

On December 6, 2020, just couple of weeks after Khabib had rejected the fight, YouTuber Logan Paul and Mayweather announced they would fight in an exhibition match taking place on June 6, 2021.

The fight was a money-making machine, Mayweather was rumoured to have earned $10 million and Paul $250,000 just in up-front fees, not including the pay-per-views TV sales.

Khabib missed out on an inflation of figures going into his bank account, but he explained why money is not always an influence during an interview with ESPN, as per The Mirror.

“It’s very interesting, sometimes, people don’t understand me because of I don’t know what, but everybody likes money and it’s important

“But for me, it is not everything, I have money. I’m good and if God gives me time to spend my money, it’d be very good for me.

“Making money is one thing, but the second thing is knowing how you’re going to spend it.”

The 33-year-old has had his fair share of spotlight fights, more noticeably the renowned clash between him and his nemesis Conor McGregor.

Khabib confirmed his place in the history books by winning the fight back in 2018.

By successfully defending his crown against the Irishman, he became the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion, being top dog in the division from 2018 to 2021.

The titleholder also took home $1.5 million, while scoring endorsement deals with Reebok and Toyota.

