FIFA Mobile 22: Release Date, Beta, iOS, Trailer and Everything You Need to Know

FIFA Mobile 22 is an exciting release on the way and we have all the information you need to know around this game.

The game, also developed by EA Sports, gives players the whole FIFA experience on mobile so you can play the very popular game on the go.

EA Sports have turned FIFA into one of the best sporting games around and they have dominated the football gaming world for well over a decade.

There has been a lot of excitement over this game, and hopefully the developers meet the high expectations of the gaming community.

Here is everything you need to know about FIFA Mobile 22:

Release Date

There is currently no official confirmation around the release date for FIFA Mobile 22, but many are expecting it to go live in January 2021, possibly Saturday 1st January 2022.

Once we get official confirmation, we will update this page.

Beta

The beta for FIFA Mobile 22 is currently live for those who live in India, Romania and Canada. There is a lot that players can do in this beta, and the gaming community are enjoying what it has to offer.

The features in the beta are:

Daily Quests

Simplified Star Pass

Login Bonus Rewards

New Storefront and Store Packs

Base Players, Base Icon Players, and Event Players

Transfer Market

Audio Commentary & Stadium SFX

Upgraded Visuals with new Graphic Settings

Mini-Events with Skill Games and Matches

VS Attack and Head to Head

New Menus and UI

New Player Training System

iOS

For those wondering, FIFA Mobile will be available to download for free on iOS and Android mobile devices and you can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Trailer

The trailer for FIFA Mobile 22 has been released and has been posted on YouTube.

In the trailer, you can see gameplay, and for a mobile device, the graphics look very good. You can also see what the Ultimate Team cards will look like.

You can also see how some of the menus look and the general overall game looks like a massive improvement on its predecessor.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will be providing you with all the latest updates as soon as they are revealed.

