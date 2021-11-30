Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde 2 Odds: Who Is The Favourite?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde will meet in the ring for the second time and fight fans are keen to find out what the odds are for each fighter to win.

The boxing world will turn to the Copper Box Arena this Saturday with both men having aspirations of becoming a world champion in the light heavyweight division.

Arthur is currently in the top 10 ranking with The Ring title currently vacant at the time of writing, with Yarde sitting just outside. However, he is in the top 10 for the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC rankings, according to Box.Live.

Arthur came out on top during his last fight with Yarde, which took place at Church House, London in December last year - winning the vacant WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight belt.

With Yarde looking for revenge, it will be interesting to see what the bookmakers have in terms of the outright winner of this fight.

Read more: Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde 2: Date, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Card, Live Stream, Odds, Tickets, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Arthur vs Yarde 2 Odds

The first fight that took place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic was extremely close and ended with a 111-117 115-114 115-114 verdict that saw the Mancunian come out on top by the barest of margins.

So what is going to happen this time around? Repeat or revenge? Here is what various bookmakers are offering on 30th November 2021:

Anthony Yarde: 4/5

Lyndon Arthur: 23/20

Draw: 22/1

As you can see, Yarde is the favourite out of the two fighters with a draw being a fairly long shot - but don't count it completely.

Considering how close the first fight was, you would be wise to think about backing a draw, especially with two of the judges' scorecards with just a point each way.

That being said, the fight might be completely different the second time around and may even be brought to a close before it goes the distance.

It will be interesting to see which way the fight goes - make sure you tune in on Saturday on BT Sport Box Office so you don't miss out!

This article will be updated each day before the fight so stay tuned with all of the latest odds.

