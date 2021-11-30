Football Manager 2022: How to Sim Full Seasons (Complete Guide)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is a time-consuming game and you may want to save some time by simulating days, weeks or even full seasons.

The game itself, of course, can steal months of real-life time, with players absolutely disappearing into the game with their teams, as they look to climb the league table, win the cup, and keep adding to the squad.

The full immersion of FM22 is a huge selling point of the game, as it’s so much deeper than games such as FIFA and eFootball.

But still, you may well want to jump ahead a few weeks, or a few months, especially if you don’t actually manage a club.

If, for example, you get sacked, and the job offers aren’t coming in, you may want to take some time out of the game by moving forward.

Or, perhaps, you’re going to start unemployed and simulate the first few months before jumping in.

You might just want to see how Sports Interactive think the Premier League season will go, and who they believe will win the Champions League.

It’s a simple process and we’ll walk you through exactly how to go about it.

How to simulate time in Football Manager 2022

Take a look at the steps below. This is assuming that you want to holiday from the very start, so includes setting up a game.

1. The first thing you’ll want to do is set up your game by selecting the nations that you want to load and get the database loaded.

2. Set up your manager too and give him or her the relevant attributes for the league you wish to manage in.

3. Either pick a club to manage or select ‘start unemployed’.

4. Navigate to the main menu of the game and click the date. That will bring up a drop down menu within which you can choose to go on holiday.

5. Select the amount of time you want to go for - it can be as little as a couple of days, perhaps between matches, up to decades, depending on what you’re holidaying for.

6. If you’re managing a club and you’re going on holiday, make sure you’ve delegated the responsibilities for training and such to your staff members, so your players don’t wonder where you’ve gone!

7. As soon as you want to come back, simply click ‘return from holiday’.

It’s really simple.

As we’ve mentioned, holidaying can be done for a number of different reasons, and it may well just be to speed the time up between games.

But it’s well worth knowing in case you do want to take some time out, and just have a breather from the sheer amount of information you’re routinely given in Football Manager 2022!

Just imagine your virtual manager sipping a mai tai on the beach, well aware that everything back at the club is in hand.

