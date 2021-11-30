FIFA Mobile 22: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA Mobile 22 is on its way and we have all the information you need to know about when it will be getting released.

The upcoming release will evolve FIFA mobile as we know it, and it continues to make the franchise massively successful.

There will be a lot of new changes when this is released, and they are all very good changes for the good of FIFA Mobile.

The developers have done a lot of good work shaping the football gaming world, and the introduction of Ultimate Team has made the game grow massively over the last few years.

What is the release date for FIFA Mobile 22?

There is currently no official confirmation around the release date for FIFA Mobile 22, but many are expecting it to go live in January 2021, possibly Saturday 1st January 2021.

The reasonings behind this are due to the fact that the season pass of the current FIFA Mobile game is due to end then.

With FIFA 22 currently being enjoyed by the gaming community on PC, Playstation and Xbox, they are eager to have a game that they can play on the go.

FIFA Mobile 22 is available for those on iOS and Android devices, so it is great to see that many mobile players will be able to get their hands on this game.

We expect that there will be a lot of changes coming in FIFA Mobile 22, and no doubt developers EA Sports will be wanting to keep some surprises to the gaming community until it gets released.

We have been told some of the new features as we do know that there will be:

New Menus and UI

New Player Training System

New Storefront and Store Packs

Be sure to keep an eye out on this page as we will provide the latest updates, including an official release date, when the details are revealed.

Are you excited for FIFA Mobile 22? Let us know what feature you are most looking forward to trying out.

