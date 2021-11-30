Southampton transfer news: Bold claim emerges on Fraser Forster's future ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay doesn't expect Fraser Forster to leave Southampton in January, with a summer move away from St Mary's likelier.

The experienced goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and therefore available on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old could also leave in the January window for a cheap price, but Barclay doesn't think that would be financially worthwhile.

What's the latest news with Forster?

With just nine Premier League appearances in the last three-and-half years and none this season, it appears a matter of when, not if, Forster is moved on in the coming months.

Therefore, all that's left to be decided is exactly when that happens. In January, there might not be as much interest because clubs might be reluctant to pay a fee, but it could also allow someone a free run at his signature.

However, Barclay believes that a summer departure from the South Coast is likelier, especially considering his current wages are £70,000 per-week, which is incredibly high for a second-choice keeper.

What did Barclay say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'd be staggered if anyone moved for him in January. His wages are such that it would cost a lot to get him.

"I'm not saying there wouldn't be interest in him when his contract expires in the summer, but it would make much more sense for a club looking to pick him up to wait until then."

Could Forster dislodge Alex McCarthy as number one?

This doesn't appear likely to happen any time soon.

The odd mistake aside, McCarthy has generally been solid this season, producing notable performances to shut out the likes of West Ham, Manchester City and Leeds.

In fact, only Aaron Ramsdale, Allison, Ederson and Edouard Mendy have kept more clean sheets than McCarthy (5) this term.

His toughest afternoon of the season came at Anfield on Saturday when he conceded four times, and whilst he could have done better for Virgil van Dijk's goal, he's likely to keep his place for the visit of Leicester tomorrow.

Therefore, Forster's campaign is likely to consist of watching from the bench and then waiting for his chance when the FA Cup restarts in January, unless McCarthy gets injured or suspended.

