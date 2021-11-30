Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is backing Dustin Poirier to get the job done against Charles Oliveira next month.

Former interim lightweight champion Poirier has been given a second chance to get his hands on the elusive belt against Oliveira on December 11 in the main event of UFC 269.

The Diamond suffered defeat at the hands of Nurmagomedov in his first attempt two years ago at UFC 242, tapping out at two minutes six seconds of the third round.

But Khabib reckons the American has the beating of 'Do Bronx' after beating Conor McGregor again in their trilogy fight.

He told ESPN: "Honestly like yesterday or two days ago maybe, I was watching an interview [with] Dustin Poirier's coach, Mike Brown.

"He told this very good things about red zone, and I agree with him, you cannot go to the Charles Oliveira red zone.

"This guy's a real finisher, he's very dangerous, and I think if Dustin Poirier take him to the deep ocean like he told us, I think he's going to win."

Poirier and Oliveira's first meeting, which is expected to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will be a five-round lightweight showdown.

Khabib doesn't believe Poirier will have it all his own way on the night however, adding: "But if he rush, I think Charles Oliveira [is] going to have a chance, you know?

"My opinion, 60/40 I think Dustin Poirier, because of his cardio and heart, my opinion.

"But Charles is [a] very, very dangerous opponent, and right now he is [the] world champion, because he have nine-fight win streak, you know?

"He beat Tony Ferguson, he finish eight guys, and it's a very interesting fight for me.

"It's a very interesting fight. I think 60/40 for Dustin Poirier."

However, it won't be enough to tempt Nurmagomedov out of retirement, as the Eagle insists 'nothing and nobody' will be able to persuade him to change his mind after hanging up his gloves for good.

"Nah, nah. Honestly no," he continued.

"Nothing. Nothing and nobody. Nothing and nobody.

"You know, we have goal to take back this belt, and his name is Islam Makhachev. He have to take belt back to Dagestan, you know.

"And I really believe in him, I believe in his skill, and I believe in the end of next year we're going to take this belt home."

