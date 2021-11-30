Battlefield 2042 Game Update 3: Release Date, Patch Notes, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 Update 3 is next on the agenda of the developers and we have all of the information you need regarding the upcoming patch.

EA and DICE have had to encounter some rough waters so far after coming under intense scrutiny for the game's release back in November, mainly down to a high amount of glitches and in-game bugs that many players were coming across.

This was during the Early Access period that some gamers had paid almost £100 for, which resulted in the game being implemented with a day one patch, titled Update #1.

While Update #2 did top off some of the gameplay issues, DICE will likely bring along Update #3. But when exactly will it be released?

Scroll down to find out everything that we know so far regarding Battlefield 2042 Update #3:

Release Date

At the time of writing, it is not yet known when Update 3 will be brought out.

EA are renowned for not giving gamers any warning regarding patches and will just release straight away and state it is available.

This could change so we will update this section as soon as more information emerges in the coming days, weeks and months - so stick with us and stay tuned!

Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the comprehensive list of patch notes from Update 3 have yet to be revealed and will be posted here, as well as all of the respective sections below, as soon as EA and DICE make it public, keep your eyes peeled!

Gameplay

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

Click below to see all of the updates that have been added to Battlefield 2042 so far:

Battlefield fans! Are you enjoying Battlefield 2042 so far despite the shaky start? Are you still playing or did you get yourself a refund after the first couple of days? Please get in touch and let us know what you think and EA and DICE's latest addition to the mass warfare series!

