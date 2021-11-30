World Darts Championship: Gerwyn Price could face Fallon Sherrock as draw revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Defending world champion Gerywn Price could face female sensation Fallon Sherrock in the 2022 PDC World Darts Championship if results go both players way.

The mouth-watering matchup will occur if Price and Sherrock make it to the third round. Price has a bye through to round two, while Sherrock faces veteran Steve Beaten in her opening game.

If victorious, a match against Kim Huybrechts beckons, with the winner of that contest set to face either Price, Ritchie Edhouse or Lihao Wen.

Sherrock will compete in her second World Championships after making history at Alexandra Palace back in 2019.

The 27-year-old became the first female to win a match in the competition when she beat Ted Evetts 3-2, before following this up with another victory against Mensur Suljovic in the next round.

Subsequently, Sherrock earned the nickname “Queen of the Palace” though she eventually lost to Chris Dobey in the third round.

Last year, Sherrock failed to qualify for the World Championships but has been in exceptional form of late.

During the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts, she became the first woman ever to reach the last 16 of a major darts tournament, before losing to Peter Wright in the quarter-finals.

After the match, Wright insisted Sherrock deserved a spot in the Premier League and said he’d love to see the trailblazer feature.

"The Premier League is the biggest darts show in the world. This lady deserves a place in the Premier League," he told Sky Sports.

"She just lives with the men, she can beat them all day long, and I had to play at my best there to try and beat her.

"What did I hit? 14 180s? I had to hit them! "Wow, you're amazing," added Wright.

The World Championship begins on December 15th and runs through until January 3rd.

