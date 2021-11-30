Deathloop Game Update 3: Release Date, Patch Notes, Gameplay, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Deathloop Game Update 3 is expected to be launched next as the developers attempt to make some minor changes to ensure that the gameplay runs as smooth as possible.

Bethesda have received huge praise following the successful launch of their all-new first-person shooter, and rightly so, thanks to the unique storyline and interesting characters that the game possesses.

As a result, Deathloop is up for a number of awards, including six Golden Joystick Awards and walked away with the prize of the Critic's Choice Award (via Gamesradar).

Read more: Deathloop Nominated For Six Golden Joysticks Awards – Including Game Of The Year

Despite this Bethesda have not rested on their laurels and have added a couple of patches so far - and are set to add a third.

Enough talk! Scroll down to find out everything we know about Deathloop Game Update 3 so far:

Release Date

At the time of writing, we are yet to receive confirmation regarding when Bethesda will be launching Game Update 3.

Similar to EA, no warning is given before release and it is unlikely that it will be the case with Update 3 either.

However, fear not! This could change - in which case we will update this section of the article as soon as more details are revealed in the coming days and weeks. So, stick with us and stay tuned!

Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for Deathloop Game Update 3 are yet to be announced and a comprehensive list, as well as the sections below, will be filled out in their entirety once they have been confirmed by Bethesda. Keep your eyes peeled!

Gameplay

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

Click on the links below to look back on all of the patches that have been added to Deathloop so far:

You can find all of the latest Deathloop News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News