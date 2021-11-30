Irons transfer news: West Ham unlikely to sign £22.5m ace in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown doesn't expect West Ham to revisit their interest in Burnley defender James Tarkowski in January.

The Hammers have tried to sign the centre-back, valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, in the past, although they've seen offers knocked back on more than one occasion.

Do West Ham and Tarkowski have history?

Having narrowly avoided relegation in the 2019-2020 campaign, David Moyes set his sights on bringing in a centre-back after watching his side concede 62 goals in the Premier League.

Tarkowski, who's been impressive for Burnley for several years, became one of his clear targets, although the hierarchy at Turf Moor were persistent on keeping the defender, rejecting three bids from West Ham.

Instead, West Ham brought in Craig Dawson, who they ended up signing on loan before securing a permanent deal at the end of last season.

But Angelo Ogbonna's ACL injury, which looks likely to rule him out for the majority of the campaign, means that Moyes will need to bring in another centre-back this January.

With just six months left on his Burnley contract, the Sun believe that the Hammers will return with a final £7m bid when the window reopens.

But Brown has all but ruled out the Londoners re-joining the race for his signature.

What did Brown say about Tarkowski?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think you can probably rule out players like Tarkowski. They were in for him before, but he'll still be hugely expensive, and I can't see West Ham doing that."

Who else could West Ham target?

Should a second move for Tarkowski not materialise, West Ham could turn their attention to Liverpool outcast Nat Phillips.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers are already 'laying the groundwork for a January move for the centre-back, whose only outings for the Reds this season came in the Carabao Cup against Preston last month and as a late substitute against Atletico Madrid.

Another potential option for Moyes could be his Liverpool teammate Ben Davies, who's currently out on loan at Sheffield United, although The Sun believe that he could be recalled should a better offer come in for his services.

