Players really enjoy playing under Denmark boss and reported Everton target Kasper Hjulmand, according to journalist Luke Hatfield and what he has heard from those in the game.

With Everton in dire form, current Toffees manager Rafael Benitez finds himself in a tricky spot, and some reports have suggested that the Merseyside club could soon turn to Hjulmand.

What is the latest news involving Kasper Hjulmand?

According to Calciomercato, Everton are thinking about getting rid of Benitez and replacing him with Hjulmand.

While Benitez was only appointed during the summer, talk of a swift exit will come as no surprise.

Given his Liverpool connections, the 61-year-old did not arrive at Goodison Park as a popular figure, while recent results under him have been really poor.

The Toffees have lost four out of their last five Premier League games and have not picked up a win in English football's top flight since September.

There is obviously a lot of work to do, and it seems that work may be handed to Hjulmand, who was described as "incredible" by Simon Kjaer during Denmark's run to the semi-finals in Euro 2020.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Kasper Hjulmand?

Humiliation in the Merseyside derby tomorrow and it would not be a surprise to see Benitez dismissed.

If that were to happen and Everton secured Hjulmand afterwards or at a later date, then the Toffees could be getting a well-liked figure.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the 49-year-old, the Express & Star journalist said: "He's really well liked at Denmark. I've heard remarks from players that they really enjoy playing under him and he seems a really interesting proposition."

Is Rafael Benitez running on borrowed time?

At this point, you would have to worry for Benitez. In his defence, he has had to contend with injuries to key players.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has only just returned from the sidelines after he picked up a foot injury in October, while last season's leading goalscorer at the club Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not played a game since August due to a fractured toe.

However, this campaign has really shown that winning is the only thing that will keep a manager in the dugout, with the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Nuno Espirito Santo and Dean Smith all losing their jobs before the new year.

Simply put, if things do not change quickly, then Benitez could be in serious trouble, with Everton already eyeing up a replacement in Hjulmand it seems.

