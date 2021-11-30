Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy tipped to cash in on 128 G/A star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown can see Tottenham and Daniel Levy selling attacking midfielder Dele Alli if the "right offer" arrives.

Alli has struggled for game time of late, racking up just two minutes in Antonio Conte's first two Premier League matches as Spurs boss, and has been liked with a move to Newcastle United.

How is Dele Alli's season going?

Initially, the 2021/22 season was going well for Alli. Under Nuno Espirito Santo, the 25-year-old started the north London club's first three league fixtures, helping them to wins against Manchester City, Wolves and Watford.

However, as Spurs' form started to dip, Alli quickly found himself on the bench, failing to make appearances versus Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham after the 3-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal in September.

Under Conte, his situation has not improved, though he did feature in the 2-1 Europa Conference League loss to Mura while his manager has reassured the England international that he is willing to give him chances.

What has Paul Brown said about Dele Alli?

Despite Conte's reassurances, Brown believes the Italian and the club would sanction a sale for Alli, who has been linked with a move away in previous windows, if an appropriate offer comes in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Star journalist said: "I think the club as a whole, if they get the right offer for Dele Alli, they probably would take it."

What next for Dele Alli?

For a while now Alli has struggled to produce the kind of performances he showed under Mauricio Pochettino, who was in the White Hart Lane dugout when the player arrived from MK Dons back in 2015 before heading back there on loan.

In his first season under Pochettino, Alli dazzled, finishing that Premier League campaign with 10 goals and nine assists. In total, he has 128 goal contributions for Tottenham.

His numbers are now nowhere near what he produced during the Pochettino era, with the former MK Dons man failing to register at all in the top flight last season.

In his defence, he was barely used by former manager Jose Mourinho that term, but being overlooked is starting to become a common theme for the 2016 PFA Young Player of the Year.

Conte's arrival presents a fresh start for Alli, but if he cannot turn things around and break into the 52-year-old's starting XI, then a transfer elsewhere may be needed to get his career back on track.

In terms of options, Newcastle have been mentioned as a possible destination following their recent takeover. Given where they are in the table and the fact that they could get relegated, it is a transfer the Magpies may find hard to pull off, however.

