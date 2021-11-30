Toffees latest news: Fresh results prediction emerges for Everton vs Liverpool

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Emmet Gates reckons that Everton's unpredictability means that he wouldn't be surprised to see them claim an unlikely point in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Not only do the Toffees have a terrible record in the fixture but come into the game having picked up just two points from a possible 21 in the Premier League, whilst Liverpool are just two behind leaders Chelsea.

What's Everton's record against Liverpool?

Their victory at Anfield last season aside, this hasn't been a fixture that the blue half of Merseyside have looked forward to for some time.

Prior to that 2-0 win, Everton had gone 23 games without getting the better of their rivals (D12 L11), with goals from Richarlison and Gyfil Sigurdsson securing the points on that occasion.

But the Toffees supporters will surely be fearing the worst, with Liverpool scoring goals for fun and Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane in particular, whose 18 is more than the entire Everton team (16) combined.

However, despite Liverpool dominating this fixture for more than two decades, winning games at Goodison Park has proved a difficult task for the Reds.

In fact, eight of the last nine games at Goodison have been drawn and Liverpool's only victory in the last 10 years came courtesy of a late Mane strike.

Therefore, despite Jurgen Klopp's side being heavy favourites for the game, Gates failed to rule out the possibility of Everton coming away with a positive result.

What did Gates say about the game?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It wouldn't surprise me if they managed to get a draw. I can't see Everton winning, but they could squeeze a draw out of Liverpool given that it's a derby and the players will try extra hard.

"But they will go to Norwich the week after and get beat, so you just don't know what to expect from Everton this season."

Are Everton likely to avoid defeat?

By the time Benitez's side take to the pitch on Wednesday night, it'll be almost five hours since they last saw the net bulge in their favour, although scoring goals is unlikely to be their biggest fear.

They'll be tasked with stopping a Liverpool team that have scored twice in all but one of their 20 games this season, the exception being the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, who have the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Goodison Park will rise to the occasion, but there's only a certain amount the twelfth man can do, and unless Everton improve on recent performances, there's likely to be one winner.

