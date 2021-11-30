Wolves transfer news: £27m Molineux target would be 'really good signing' for Bruno Lage

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield believes that Renato Sanches would be a really good signing for Wolves.



According to Sky Sports, Wolves wanted to take Sanches on loan during the summer and were in discussions towards the end of the transfer window about a deal.

But the Portugal international remained in France beyond the summer deadline after the two clubs failed to find an agreement.

What's the latest news involving Renato Sanches?

According to Le10Sport, Arsenal are very interested in Sanches but are yet to make an offer, with the report also mooting Italian giants AC Milan as fellow admirers.



Interestingly, Sanches has recently admitted that he's ready to leave Lille in the near future. The Portugal midfielder told L’Equipe (via Fabrizio Romano): “Maybe AC Milan and Arsenal are interested, but I don’t know. I’ve spoken to my agent; I know which clubs are calling me, but I can’t say right now. But I know I’m ready. If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me.”

What has Hatfield said about Sanches?

Hatfield believes that the club should revisit the Renato Sanches deal, claiming the former Bayern Munich midfielder would be a really good signing for the club.



Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: “We’ll see what Wolves do in January. There are players that they’ve been linked with. I still think Sanches would be a really good signing for them and help them in that respect.”

What are Renato Sanches' stats?

The midfielder, who is valued at £27million by Transfermarkt, has missed some of this season through injury but has still made ten appearances in all competitions for Lille, providing one goal.

His overall tally for Lille stands at five goals and six assists in 69 games, but Sanches' game isn't focused so much on output and rather his contributions across a number of important areas.

In Ligue 1 this season, the 24-year-old has averaged an impressive 1.6 tackles, 1.3 key passes and 2.4 dribbles per match while completing 84% of his passes - highlighting how well-rounded Sanches' game truly is.

He has won 32 caps and scored three goals, and was an important part of the Portugal squad that became European Champions in 2016.

The midfielder boasts plenty of pedigree and experience then, while his performance metrics this season suggest he could come into the Wolves starting XI in January and make an instant impact.

