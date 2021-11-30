Tottenham transfer news: Spurs expected to be 'busy-ish' in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge believes that Tottenham have to go for it in the January transfer window and expects them to be 'busy-ish'.



In the summer, Spurs made four first team additions in Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero, Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil, while Pape Matar Sarr was snapped up but has remained at Metz for this season.

But Spurs have already replaced summer managerial appointment Nuno Santo with former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, and according to a report in the Sun, the Italian will be given £150m to improve his team.

How have Tottenham fared so far under Antonio Conte?

Last weekend’s match against Burnley at Turf Moor was postponed due to the weather, as heavy snow fell in Lancashire ahead of the game. Previously, Tottenham had been in Europa Conference League action against NS Mura, with the Slovenian outfit stunning Spurs as they ran out 2-1 winners.



Before their defeat in Europe, Conte had started his tenure as head coach in good fashion as Spurs went undefeated in his first three matches in charge. Kicking-off with a 3-2 victory against Vitesse, Spurs backed the result up with a draw on the road against Everton before beating Leeds United 2-1 in front of their home supporters.



The recent results have left Spurs seventh in the Premier League table and second in Group G of their Europa Conference League campaign, with their final group game coming against leaders Rennes.

Man United NICK A POINT at Stamford Bridge! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What did Bridge say about the January window for Tottenham?

Whilst stating that the winter transfer window doesn’t normally see a flurry of activity happen at Tottenham, Bridge believes the north London side will have to go for it in the upcoming window.



Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “Tottenham, it’s obviously always a very quiet window for them but I think they have to go for it this time and I think Spurs will be busy-ish.”

Enter Giveaway

Who could Tottenham look to sign?

The Daily Star have reported that Antonio Conte wants a new spine for his team, with a defender, midfielder and striker on his wishlist for January.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Tottenham Hotspur footballer from the 2000s? Philip Ifil Steven Pienaar Fraizer Campbell Anthony Gardner

News Now - Sport News