Liverpool transfer news: £27m star could be 'another Jota', Jugren Klopp's a huge fan

Journalist Emmet Gates believes that Jarrod Bowen would be a Diogo Jota-esque signing for Liverpool.



Jota moved to Liverpool in September 2020 for a fee worth £41m plus add-ons, with Ki-Jana Hoever going in the opposite direction and joining Wolves.



The 24-year-old has been in good form since joining Liverpool. He has scored 21 goals and provided four assists in all competitions while playing across the front three for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

What's the latest news on Jarrod Bowen?

Prior to the Reds' match against West Ham earlier this month, manager Klopp was full of admiration for Bowen. As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, he said: “I like Bowen a lot. He made his way up from Hull and took not too long to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He made big steps.”



Liverpool were linked with a move for Bowen during the summer transfer window, with The Athletic mooting him as a name on a shortlist of potential attacking additions for Liverpool, although he remained at the London Stadium.



James Pearce also stated in a recent Athletic Q&A that: "We revealed back in the summer that Bowen was on LFC’s shortlist for attacking targets. I can see why given his outstanding form so far this season. There’s certainly interest but that’s as far as it goes currently. He’s on a long contract. One to keep an eye on."

What has Emmet Gates said about Jarrod Bowen?

Gates believes that Liverpool need another player like Jota, who he described to GIVEMESPORT as the first player to provide genuine competition for the front three at Anfield. The journalist believes Bowen would be a similar kind of signing.

Gates told GMS: “Jota has been the first person that’s come along and genuinely provided competition. So, I think Liverpool need someone in that mould, another Jota type signing and Bowen I think would provide that.”

What are Jarrod Bowen's stats?

Bowen completed a move from Hull City to West Ham in January 2020 in a £20m-plus deal and was signed by the Hammers after a few terrific seasons with the Tigers.



In the 2017/18 campaign, Bowen scored 14 goals and registered two assists but the following season saw his best return for Championship outfit, as he managed to find the back of the net on 22 occasions.

The 24-year-old hit form last term with eight goals and five assists in the top flight, which helped West Ham qualify for the Europa League.

So far this season, he has three goals and five assists in all competitions.

