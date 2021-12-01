West Ham transfer news: Irons expected to seal bargain deal in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham could look to sign a central defender on the cheap in January, says journalist Paul Brown.

The Hammers are currently without Angelo Ogbonna, leaving them slightly short at the back.

What is the current state of West Ham's defence?

West Ham were dealt a massive blow at the start of November after Ogbonna picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 3-2 victory against Liverpool.

Manager David Moyes has since told the club's official website and reporters that the Italian is likely to miss the rest of the season.

In terms of senior options, it leaves Moyes with just Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop unless he decides to dip into the transfer market when the January window opens.

Enter Giveaway

And that is what Brown thinks could happen, though he is not expecting West Ham to go crazy.

What exactly has Paul Brown said about West Ham's transfer plans?

Brown can see the Hammers trying to strengthen in defence in the new year following Ogbonna's injury. However, the Daily Star journalist is not expecting the club to spend a fortune and has told GIVEMESPORT that they will probably look to secure a cheap deal.

Is David Moyes the best manager in the Premier League right now? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

Speaking to GMS, Brown said: "I could see them doing business for a defender but probably not one that's going to cost them a lot of money."

Can West Ham cope without signing another central defender?

Looking at where they currently are in the table, West Ham will have ambitions to qualify for the Champions League, which does not look impossible given where they finished last season.

In that 2020/21 campaign, the east London outfit finished in sixth and just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, so they are capable of challenging under Moyes.

If that is the standard, then West Ham are going to need a new centre-back, especially considering the fact that they are still in the Europa League.

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure West Ham player from the 2000s? Marco Borriello Lionel Scaloni Sami Al Jaber Guillermo Franco

Last year, the Hammers took Dawson on loan from Watford before signing him permanently for a small fee of £2m, so perhaps that is the kind of deal they look for in January.

In the meantime, Moyes will have to make do with Dawson, Diop and Zouma, with the last of that trio really impressing this season.

Zouma has been a rock at the back for Moyes' side following his move from Chelsea, with no West Ham player currently averaging more clearances per game than the Frenchman (via WhoScored).

News Now - Sport News