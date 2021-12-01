Aston Villa transfer news: 'Plenty of options' as Gerrard looks to strengthen key position

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luke Hatfield believes that Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will "consider" adding a left-back to his squad in January.

Gerrard has made the perfect start to his tenure at Villa Park, collecting six points from his first two games.

Left-back Matt Targett got the ball rolling at Crystal Palace last weekend, but Hatfield reckons that Villa need someone to provide competition for the ex-Fulham defender.

What are Villa's current options at left-back?

Villa have two in their squad right now, although one of which is a 36-year-old Ashley Young.

Targett, whose opener at Selhurst Park ended his two-year wait for a Premier League goal, is the clear and obvious first-choice right now, starting all but one league game this season.

Both players actually started against Palace, with Young playing ahead of Targett in a more advanced left-sided role, which only strengthened the latter's position as number one.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Villa do have other options, with Tyrone Mings having previously played at full-back during his career, although he's best centrally.

With Villa unlikely to allow themselves to get into a position where Mings will be forced into moving out to left-back, Hatfield thinks that bringing in another body in January is something Gerrard will be open to.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "You can understand why you would want some competition there and there will be plenty of options that they'll consider."

Man United NICK A POINT at Stamford Bridge! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Who could Villa sign in January?

According to The Sun, Gerrard has ordered the Villa hierarchy to deliver him a new left-back in January, with it reportedly being seen as a 'top priority' for the former Rangers manager.

Furthermore, German outfit BILD believe that Villa are targeting a move for Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, who's been impressive in the Bundesliga for some time.

Sosa scored once and has chipped in with three assists in the German top-flight this term, which comes after he managed 10 assists in 26 outings last season.

1 of 12 How many games did Jack Grealish play for England at Euro 2020? 4 7 3 5

In complete contrast, Targett has laid on just five assists in 83 Villa appearances, with his game focused heavily on being solid defensively, whilst Sosa is clearly a more modern day, forward-thinking full-back.

Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise to see someone like Sosa arrive in January and battle it out for the number one left-back spot rather than providing cover for Targett, whose attacking numbers clearly aren't high enough for Gerrard.

News Now - Sport News