Southampton latest news: Saints still benefitting from major 'coup'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was "quite a coup" for Southampton, says journalist Tom Barclay.

The Saints appointed the 54-year-old as manager back in 2018 following the sacking of Mark Hughes, and he helped the club to a 16th placed finish that season after finding them in 18th.

How has Ralph Hasenhuttl's tenure at Southampton been?

Overall, Hasenhuttl will be pleased with how he has fared in his first taste of English football.

Of course, there was obviously those two humiliating 9-0 defeats to Manchester United and Leicester City that are hard to forget.

However, the Austrian has managed to pick up some very good results himself, including a 1-0 win against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, who were still Premier League champions at the time.

Enter Giveaway

Under his stewardship, the Saints have not been in too much relegation trouble, following up that 16th placed finish back in the 2018/19 campaign with 11th and 15th placed finishes.

What has Tom Barclay said about Ralph Hasenhuttl?

Prior to joining Southampton, Hasenhuttl enjoyed a very successful spell at RB Leipzig, taking them to second place in the Bundesliga in his first season at the German club.

Having achieved that, Barclay believes Southampton landing Hasenhuttl was a coup.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the Saints manager, The Sun journalist said: "He was quite a coup in the first place I think from what he did at RB Leipzig to come over here, albeit no Premier League experience so there's always a risk on that point."

Can Southampton keep hold of Ralph Hasenhuttl?

Hasenhuttl is a modern day manager. Like a lot of coaches who have spent time in Germany - Klopp, Thomas Tuchel - the former RB Leipzig boss puts an emphasis on pressing, a subject he has spoken about before.

Considering that, it is no surprise that he has been linked with some big jobs in England.

According to The Telegraph, he was one name Aston Villa considered after they sacked Dean Smith, while there was talk of him joining Chelsea last January amid Frank Lampard's struggles at Stamford Bridge.

1 of 15 Who did Southampton sign Danny Ings from? Burnley Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal

Taking all of the above into account, it probably would not be a surprise to see another Premier League side make a serious move for Hasenhuttl in the near future, so Southampton may struggle to keep him in the St Mary's dugout.

It would undoubtedly be a blow, with the Saints looking stable under him after the disastrous reigns of Hughes and Velez Sarsfield boss Mauricio Pellegrino.

News Now - Sport News