Cristiano Ronaldo finished sixth in the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

The Portuguese forward placed outside the top three for the first time since 2010.

Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's eternal rival, won his seventh trophy at Monday's ceremony.

The Argentine now has two more Ballon d'Or titles than Ronaldo.

And it appears that the 36-year-old is not happy with the result of this year's Ballon d'Or.

A Ronaldo fan, Instagram user cr7.o_lendario, posted a massive rant on the platform after the event.

The fan claimed that Messi did not deserve to win and that Ronaldo has had a better year.

Ronaldo saw the post and he commented 'facts'.

After listing all of Ronaldo's achievements in 2021, the fan wrote: "They still put the guy in 6th… Do you really think that 5 guys did more than him in the year? Never.

"He could fight for this award calmly and the fight would be good with Lewandowski who in individual numbers was incredible and Bayern had a better season than Juventus and has been having a calmer season than United, but at the national selection level... Cristiano was much better.

"And who does the prize go to? For Messi, who only won the Copa del Rey by Barcelona, ​​he hasn't scored a goal against Real Madrid since when Cristiano left, disappeared in the big games of the season, won the Copa America that was supposed to be every 4 years and do practically every year. He didn't score in the final or in the semifinal. And he's been having a weak season with PSG individually.

"For Cristiano to win this prize he has to be 300% unquestionable. It's no use scoring the most beautiful bike of the year, being champion of everything by club, top scorer of everything and scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup, they still find a way to take his prize.

"With Messi, it's the other way around. He can do a low-key season, way below, they'll always find a way to favour him and give him the prize. Theft. Dirt. Shame. Simply regrettable.

"Regardless of these awards, CR7 will always be the best in history!"

It seems Ronaldo was not happy with the result. Despite being a few months away from his 37th birthday, it wouldn't be a surprise if the disappointment motivated the Portuguese legend even more to win the award in 2022.

