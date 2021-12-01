Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães fought off a gang of robbers who tried to steal his Mercedes from his garage, according to the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian was followed home from a night out by two robbers, one of which was wielding a baseball bat.

The two thugs waited until Gabriel got out of his vehicle and then demanded that he give over his car keys, mobile phone and watch.

Gabriel initially obliged but then fought back.

When an attacker lunged for him, the centre-back responded by striking him in the face and grabbing his hat.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The attacker managed to get himself out of Gabriel's clutches before dashing out of the garage and away from the house. His two accomplices also made a get away.

The incident took place in August. CCTV footage captured the moment. Watch it below...

A 26-year-old, Abderaham Muse, was jailed for five years last month after police linked him to the robbery through DNA from his hat that fell off.

Muse has been charged with one count of robbery and one of possession of an offensive weapon. His two accomplices have not yet been caught.

"No injuries were suffered but a great deal of shock was caused. They happened to pick on two victims who were very fit and able to look after themselves," Martin Lewis, prosecuting, told Harrow Crown Court.

Judge Anupama Thompson said there was no evidence that the gang targeted Gabriel purely because he was a Premier League player.

Thompson said: "Rather they had followed him to his home because he appeared to be wealthy. While you didn’t specifically target the victim on account of him being a well-known footballer, there was a realisation this person was wealthy and worthy of robbing.

"You saw a nice car and a nice house and thought it was rich pickings. Fortunately, thanks to the brave actions of the people you targeted, no further damage was done."

Mikel Arteta spoke about the incident on Wednesday morning.

He said, per football.london's Chris Wheatley: "It's not a nice thing to go through when you have family involved. Gabi showed a lot of character. Credit to the boy. After that he was fine, obviously he was shocked. The club have given him the support to try and move on from the situation."

News Now - Sport News