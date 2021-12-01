Lyndon Arthur says Anthony Yarde is the 'perfect dance partner'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lyndon Arthur has labelled Anthony Yarde as the 'perfect dance partner' ahead of their eagerly-anticipated rematch.

The pair will square off again at the Copper Box Arena this weekend with a shot at the WBO light heavyweight title which is currently in the possession of Joe Smith Jr potentially up for grabs.

And despite the fact that Arthur's uncle Pat Barrett, 54, nearly came to blows with his rival trainer Tunde Ajayi, 58, at the pre-fight press conference in October, he insists that 'there's no animosity from my side'.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Arthur, 30, even went as far as to describe Yarde as 'just an opponent to me'.

He said: "It's not that I wouldn't have done the rematch, it's if I had had it my way I'd be fighting for a world title now.

"He's my perfect dance partner at this stage in my career to take me to the next level.

"He's just an opponent to me. There's no animosity from my side. He's just an opponent and it's business."

And while Arthur believes his fellow Brit will have learned from the mistakes he made in their first fight, he says it will not be enough to have his hand raised the second time round.

When asked if he is ready for any changes Yarde might make, he replied: "The version of me will depend on him.

"He's going to have to change, but he'll gas.

"What people don't seem to understand is if he fights the same fight or a different fight, I am still going to win."

Providing Arthur gets past Yarde, there are plenty of big fights to be made in the offing in a division that also includes Callum Smith and Joshua Buatsi.

As for what's next for both fighters, however, Frank Warren has done his best to give them both what they want, although admitted there is a lot at stake when they step into the ring on Saturday night.

He wrote in his column for The Daily Star: "This time there will be no excuses when Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde meet.

"This time they will settle their differences once and for all in the ring.

"Arthur will take on Yarde in a rematch on December 4 at the Copper Box Arena in London.

"The Manchester man came out on top when the pair met late last year.

"I understand he wanted the return fight in his home city but we just couldn’t get a suitable venue for the time the clash had to happen.

"So we go to London again for what should finally settle the bitter rivalry between the two.

"Back in December of last year, Arthur won the fight behind his brilliant jab.

"Yarde got his tactics all wrong, leaving his vicious attacks until the later rounds when he didn’t have enough time to put a dent in the Manchester fighter.

"While Arthur feels he had a busted right hand so was only boxing with arm for most of the contest.

"But, for whatever reason, the fight never really caught fire with only a limited number of spectators allowed in due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

"This time we are expecting a full house and that will only help make it a thrilling fight.

"Yarde knows he has to get it right this time. Another defeat could really hurt his career.

"He knows what Arthur is about now so he has to go out there and put it on him early.

"Otherwise he will be chasing the fight again and that won’t be easy against a slick operator like Arthur.

"The Manchester fighter has a lot to lose in this one, too. He is currently the No 1 with the WBO in the light-heavyweight rankings.

"If he fails to beat Yarde for a second time then he could see his world title hopes derailed."

