The Undertaker has a genuine claim to be the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

His career has spanned over three decades and he’s known all around the world for his incredible WrestleMania undefeated streak.

Even since the breaking of that streak he has defied logic by keeping his character special to fans throughout generations.

But, of course, there are countless other infamous WWE legends which could be considered to be the best.

The ‘Mount Rushmore’ of WWE has been a heavily debated topic across all wrestling fans for years and it’s really intriguing to hear an icon like ‘The Deadman’ have his say on the conversation.

In a show with Kevin Hart, where Kevin interviewed the Undertaker while both men were sat in an ice bath, the interviewer asked the Rushmore question.

‘Taker was extremely fast in his reaction and response stating:

"Andre (The Giant), Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Shawn Michaels."

On the face of it, this list is features arguably the biggest stars in wrestling history, yet, there was always going to be some divide.

The more we consider the topic the more it becomes unfairly hard to limit the most influential characters in wrestlers to just four spots.

There are so many larger than life athletes that could’ve made the list but the most notable may be the exclusions of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

Hogan ran through the WWF throughout the 1980s and ‘90s. His all American, heroic personality helped aid the wrestling boom in the 1980s which was important for establishing the industry in the mainstream.

During his initial run, he won the WWF championship five times which was astonishing in that time period. His first WWF title reign is the second-longest in history and Hogan is the first wrestler ever to win consecutive Royal Rumble matches in 1990 and ‘91.

This undeniable influence on sports entertainment could lead people to suggest that Hulk more than deserves a spot on the wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Similar to Hogan, Ric Flair had an infectious personality. He had a nearly 40 year career in multiple companies including being with rival of WWE, WCW, before making the switch to Vince McMahon’s company in 1991.

He headlined WCW’s premier event “Starrcade” 10 times and managed to headline its rival company’s iconic annual event “WrestleMania” in 1992 after winning that year’s Royal Rumble.

Flair is a two-time WWF Champion and six-time WCW Champion in his own right as well as being tagged the ‘Dirtiest Player in the Game’ so it’s no surprise that many fans would put Flair on wrestling’s Mount Rushmore.

The Undertaker’s opinion obviously holds a lot of weight and his list is perfectly understandable. The exclusions might spark some debate but are you going to argue with ‘The Phenom’? I know I wouldn’t!

