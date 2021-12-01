Everton vs Liverpool: Date, How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton will welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park this evening with the pressure beginning to mount on the recent appointed Rafa Benitez.

The Toffees have taken just one point from their last five Premier League games after their 1-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend, with four defeats and 11 goals conceded during that timeframe.

As a result, Benitez will be looking to turn his side's fortunes around as his former club, who he lead to Champions League glory in 2005, are in blistering form going into tonight's match.

Liverpool go into the Merseyside Derby on the back of three-straight victories and clean sheets in all competitions and are just two points behind Chelsea at the top of the table.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see a reaction from his players as Everton got their better over his side during a 2-0 defeat at Anfield the last time the two clubs faced each other last season.

As the old saying goes, the form book goes out of the window in derby matches and the same is likely to apply here.

Here is everything you need to know about Everton vs Liverpool:

Date

Everton will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday 1st December 2021 in the Premier League and will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT.

How To Watch

The Merseyside Derby will be free to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers on Amazon Prime Video. To stream this match, head to the Prime Video page on your Amazon account.

If you are not a subscriber, there is a monthly fee of £7.99.

Live Stream

You can stream the match via Amazon Prime Video through a variety of different devices such as smart televisions or Apple devices.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will also have the app in the PS Store, which is free to download. Simply link your account and away you go!

Team News

Everton still have some significant injuries that will not make tonight's game. Yerry Mina is sidelined with a hamstring problem, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes not expected back until later this month.

Mason Holgate is also suspended which could mean that Ben Godfrey will fill in at the back alongside Michael Keane as he did against Brentford.

The Toffees are set to line up in a somewhat defensive shape in a bid to cope with the opposition's attacking prowess through the middle and in the wide areas.

For Liverpool, Roberto Firmino is still absent along with Naby Keita who is not expected back for a few more weeks. Curtis Jones could be in contention but tonight's game might have come too soon for him to start.

Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are also out but it should not stop Klopp from fielding a strong team against Everton.

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi, Gray, Rondon.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Prediction

If Everton perform like they did against Brentford, then it could be a rout for Liverpool. However, the Reds have struggled at Goodison Park in recent years and with fans back in the stadium, their task could be a lot tougher to topple the plucky Toffees.

Benitez desperately needs a result here to ease the pressure looming over his head. But we don't think this game is going to help his cause with the Everton faithful.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Odds

There is no getting away from it. Various bookmakers believe there is only going to be one winner from tonight's match. But as we all know, football is a funny old game at the best of times.

Everton: 7/1

Draw: 19/5

Liverpool: 2/5

Head To Head

Below is the head-to-head record between Everton and Liverpool; as well as the last six meetings:

Everton wins: 2

Draws: 12

Liverpool wins: 11

Last six meetings:

20th Feb 2021: Liverpool 0-2 Everton

17th Oct 2020: Everton 2-2 Liverpool

21st Jun 2020: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

5th Jan 2020: Liverpool 1-0 Everton

4th Dec 2019: Liverpool 5-2 Everton

3rd Mar 2019: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

