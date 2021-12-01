Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe only finished ninth in the voting for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award and this may further convince him to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The world-class French forward, who turns 23 on December 20, reportedly has no intention of extending his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid appears to be Mbappe’s most likely destination. The World Cup winner famously grew up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo and has always had a soft spot for the Spanish giants.

If Madrid win the race for Mbappe’s signature, they will be securing the services of a potential Ballon d’Or winner.

Mbappe has all the tools required to cement his status as one of the greatest forwards of his era - perhaps even of all time.

Kylian Mbappe: Underrated s**thouse?

But they will also be getting an underrated king of s**thousery if a new viral video is anything to go by.

The clip, which was first uploaded to TikTok but is now going viral over on Twitter, shows Mbappe winding up opponents, punching the ball into the goal, ignoring referees, making Neymar laugh by wiping out players and much more.

Watch it here:

Who knew that Mbappe was such a s**thouse?

Let’s take a look at some of the best reaction to the video:

Football fans love a s**thouse if they’re playing for their club. These are the players who will do everything and anything in their power to gain an advantage during matches, winding up opposition players and fans in the process.

And whoever signs Mbappe next summer will be getting a master of the dark arts, as well as a generational footballer.

