Kay Lee Ray and Bron Breakker survived a pair of destructive Ladder Matches to give their respective WarGames teams a crucial advantage.

Kyle O'Reilly & Von Wagner triumphed over Legado del Fantasma to earn an NXT Tag Team Championship Match against Imperium at NXT WarGames.

Cameron Grimes schooled Andre Chase and much more in an explosive episode of WWE NXT 2.0!

Kay Lee Ray def. Dakota Kai – WarGames Advantage Ladder Match

The intense battle between Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai began before either competitor made it in the ring as the two women’s WarGames teams collided at the top of the entrance ramp.

The brawl between Ray and Kai eventually spilled into the squared circle as the two pummeled one another with ladders in the hopes of earning the coveted WarGames advantage.

As Kai ascended the steps following a monstrous stomp on Ray from atop the ladder, "The Forever Champion" rallied and caught Kai just in time, slamming the back of her head into the ladder.

With Kai stuck hanging upside down and tangled in the rungs of the ladder, Ray was able to make the climb and secure the briefcase to earn her team the edge heading into Sunday's showdown.

Cameron Grimes def. Andre Chase

Andre Chase did not take kindly to being insulted by Cameron Grimes in front of his students, so Chase decided to turn Grimes’ offense into a teachable moment by slamming “The Richest Man in NXT” into a turnbuckle and delivering a swinging neckbreaker.

Grimes did not stay down for long though, catching Chase with a hurricanrana before planting him with a Cave-In for the victory.

Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner def. Legado del Fantasma – No. 1 Contenders’ Match

The opportunity to challenge Imperium at NXT WarGames was hotly contested between Legado del Fantasma and Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner.

O’Reilly & Wagner proved that their previous loss to Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza was just a fluke, dishing out some devastating tandem offense to ground the high-flying duo.

As Wilde & Mendoza tried to take advantage of a distracted referee to lay out O'Reilly, Wagner jumped in to save his partner and send Mendoza flying out of the ring. That left Wilde all alone for a tandem chop block and clothesline to give O'Reilly & Wagner the pinfall victory.

Roderick Strong Interrupted Joe Gacy’s “All-Inclusive Invitational”

Joe Gacy gave NXT 2.0 a glimpse at what an inclusive Cruiserwight division would look like, as he gave open opportunities to Adam Harding, Fallon Henley and Quincy Elliott.

Gacy made quick work of Harding with a belly-to-belly suplex and a powerbomb before giving him a hug for his efforts. As he went to lock up Henley, Gacy was interrupted by Roderick Strong and Diamond Mine who had words for Gacy before their match at Sunday’s NXT WarGames.

The back-and-forth quickly dissolved as Strong ate a back handspring clothesline before Gacy slid out of the ring towards Harland’s protection.

Solo Sikoa def. Edris Enofé

Edris Enofé had a strong showing in his NXT 2.0 debut against Solo Sikoa, but it was not enough to overcome “The Street Champion of the Islands.” The two bruisers hammered one another, but Sikoa turned the tides with a nasty samoan drop before hitting a splash from the top rope for the 1-2-3.

After the pinfall, Boa surprised Sikoa with an attack from behind only relinquishing his grip on Sikoa after Enofé jumped in for the save, earning himself a handshake from Sikoa as Boa retreated up the ramp.

Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta def. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz

Indi Hartwell’s mind was once again on her injured husband Dexter Lumis and it nearly cost her the match against Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz were it not for the power of her tag team partner Persia Pirotta.

Leon & Feroz pounced on the distracted Hartwell sending her reeling with a dropkick and a moonsault until she managed to power out of a sinlge-leg crab submission to tag in her teammate. Pirotta came in and cleared house with a flurry of clotheslines before delivering a devastating sit-out facebuster to earn the victory.

Bron Breakker def. Johnny Gargano – WarGames Advantage Ladder Match

After being chosen by the WWE Universe to represent their respective WarGames teams, Bron Breakker and Johnny Gargano met for the first time ever inside the ring.

Breakker looked to overpower Gargano with his strength, but Johnny Wrestling’s veteran skills allowed him to go toe-to-toe with the young upstart. It was an epic collision that led to the two Superstars exchanging blows at the top of the ladder.

Gargano sent Breakker flying to the floor after bashing him in the head with the brieface, but before he could unclip it Breakker pulled him off the ladder and caught him in mid-air for a thunderous powerslam. With Gargano rolled out of the ring there was no one left to stop Breakker as he ascended the ladder and claimed the WarGames Advantage for Team 2.0.

You can NXT WarGames on Sunday night live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

