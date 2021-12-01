Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has sided with former teammate Lewis Hamilton over who wins the title this year, but the German has also praised Max Verstappen's mental strength.

The season is in its final stages with back-to-back races set to decide the destination of both the Drivers' and Constructors' crowns.

We start in Saudi Arabia this weekend, with Verstappen holding an eight-point lead over Hamilton but that is something that Rosberg does not think will be intact come the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Speaking to Sport Buzzer, Rosberg backed Hamilton to win the championship when all is said and done, but said Verstappen deserves praise for the way he has dealt with the pressure this year:

“It’s a sensationally close fight! Emotionally, I say Lewis. His experience speaks for him. But the championship is totally open.”

“Max is really super-strong. Mental strength is essential in a duel like this,” Rosberg continued.

“It’s certainly not easy for Max because it’s the first time he’s been in such a situation. And then against the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time. In that respect, he already deserves the greatest recognition.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News