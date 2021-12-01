Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Video footage of Amir Khan's hilarious Ringside back-and-forth with Kell Brook is doing the rounds once again on social media.

On Monday, Ben Shalom revealed that contracts are signed for the long-awaited grudge match, which is still one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

The British welterweight rivals have a deep-running animosity dating back to the days when they were fresh-faced amateurs learning the basics of the sweet science.

They have never been able to get in the ring together up until now, but footage from 2012 shows the pair exchanging words in the past.

During that time the Bolton 'King' was widely recognised as one of the most naturally gifted boxers of his generation. By that stage Khan had already beaten the likes of Marcos Maidana, Paulie Malignaggi and Dmitry Salita.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Brook meanwhile had yet to fight for a world title some two years before his fight against Shawn Porter.

In the clip, Khan said of Brook: "You know, Kell's a good fighter, he's got a good eye."

Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith interjected and asked Brook: "You've sparred before, haven't you?"

To which Brook replied: "We've sparred before, yeah."

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

READ MORE: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Date, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Card, Live Stream, Odds, Tickets, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Khan laughed and added: "Kell will tell you about the sparring sessions."

Brook interrupted: "And what happened?"

Khan persisted: "You know what happened Kell, you know what happened. I boxed Kell all around the ring and I'm not going to lie to you that's the God honest truth."

Brook insisted: "You got schooled."

Before Khan concluded: "I never got schooled. Listen, I was training for the Olympic Games at that time and Kell was at the juniors and I schooled Kell in the ring."

When asked if he believes Khan will be able to take his biggest punches on the chin, Brook told Johnny Nelson: "No, no, I don't believe so.

"Accuracy beats speed, we know that he can't take a shot too well.

"Accuracy beats speed and it's just a matter of time before I land one and he's gone."

When Amir Khan and Kell Brook clashed on Ringside in 2012

Check out the video below...

This article will be updated.

READ MORE: Tyson Fury's training partner explains why the Gypsy King 'isn't ruling anything out' despite calls to face Dillian Whyte

News Now - Sport News