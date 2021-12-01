Aston Villa vs Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa and Manchester City go head to head in Premier League action tonight and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

Steven Gerrard faces his biggest test thus far as a top-flight manager in England when he faces Pep Guardiola.

Man City will be making their way to Villa Park with the statistics on their side, as they have won 10 of their last 11 meetings and have won their last 15 Premier League matches that have been played on a Wednesday.

Here is everything you need to know about Aston Villa vs Manchester City:

Date

Aston Villa faces Manchester City on Wednesday 1st December 2021 at Villa Park and the game will kick off at 8.15pm UK time.

How To Watch

This Premier League match will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. To stream the game, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month to have this subscription.

Amazon Prime Video has had several Premier League games during the festive period for the past couple of years, with the streaming service getting a huge boost in subscribers due to the deal to bring mid-week and Boxing Day games to fans who can’t be in attendance.

Live Stream

Once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace on any device which has the Amazon Prime app, like LG TV’s or Apple Devices.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S also have the Prime app. You can also watch it on your laptop on the Amazon Prime website.

Team News

Aymeric Laporte will not be available for the game as he is currently suspended. Ferran Torres is also out with a foot injury and Benjamin Mendy is also not available.

Man City Predicted XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus.

Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are both absent for Aston Villa, with thigh and knee issues respectively.

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, J.Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Young.

Prediction

Despite getting two wins out of his first two Premier League games, this could be a rude awakening for Gerrard as City can rack up the numbers seemingly at will.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1 - 4 Manchester City

Odds

Aston Villa 15/2

Draw 22/5

Manchester City 7/20

Head To Head

Here’s the head-to-head history between the two teams:

Aston Villa wins: 57

Draws: 41

Man City wins: 71

Last Five Meetings

April 21, 2021 Premier League 20/21: Aston Villa 1 - 2 Manchester City

Aston Villa 1 - 2 Manchester City January 20, 2021 Premier League 20/21: Manchester City 2 - 0 Aston Villa

Manchester City 2 - 0 Aston Villa March 1, 2020 EFL Cup 19/20: Aston Villa 1 - 2 Manchester City

Aston Villa 1 - 2 Manchester City January 12, 2020 Premier League: 19/20 Aston Villa 1 - 6 Manchester City

19/20 Aston Villa 1 - 6 Manchester City October 26, 2019 Premier League: 19/20 Manchester City 3 - 0 Aston Villa

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News