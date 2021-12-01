Warzone Pacific Season 1: Full Map Officially Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard will bring the new Warzone Pacific map in Season 1 and the creators have finally revealed details of the map with all points of interest in the game.

The Call of Duty community have been begging for an entirely new map to come to Warzone after playing in Verdansk for many years, and the developers have finally listened as we get a brand new map named Caldera.

This map will be set around the World War II era, just like Call of Duty Vanguard, and players do not have long to jump into the new battle royale map as it goes live on Wednesday 8th December 2021.

With this being the biggest change to Warzone since it was created, there is a lot of pressure and high expectations, but no doubt Sledgehammer Games will meet these expectations.

Read More: Warzone Pacific Season 1: Release Date, Map, Trailer, Update Size, Patch Notes And Everything You Need To Know

Image shows Warzone Pacific Season 1 Map with Points of Interest

Many like to be treated to sneak peaks and previews of what is to come in Warzone, and with this being the first new season since Vanguard took over, excitement is at an all time high.

The game will allow players to use weapons not just from Vanguard, but also from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. Due to this, it will be very interesting to see what weapons are overpowered in the game, and whether the Vanguard guns will be able to compete with the others.

The Warzone Pacific Caldera map looks huge, and there are 15 Points of Interest for players to explore when they give the battle royale game a go. These Points of Interest are:

A: Arsenal

B: Docks

C: Runway

D: Ruins

E: Mines

F: Peak

G: Beachhead

H: Village

I: Lagoon

J: Airfield

K: Fields

L: Sub Pen

M: Power Plant

N: Capital

O: Resort

To see the map and look at where all these Points of Interest are, have a look at the image down below which was posted on Twitter by the official Call of Duty page.

Those who play Vanguard will realise that some of these POI’s are maps from the multiplayer game mode, so they should know their way around some parts of Caldera.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News