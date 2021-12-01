Warzone Pacific Season 1: Brand New Features and Changes Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 1 is around the corner and there are an abundance of new features and changes which we can reveal to you.

The developers have a lot of pressure to make sure they live up to the expectations of the gaming community after both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War made Warzone very successful.

They both kept the game in Verdansk, but Vanguard has done what many have wanted and made an entire new map specifically for Warzone.

With various Points of Interest which include maps in Vanguard’s multiplayer mode as well as some new places, it is easy to see why many are so excited about Warzone Pacific Season 1.

All the Brand New Features and Changes Coming in Warzone Pacific Season 1

Alongside this new map, there are a lot of changes to some of the features in the game, whilst some new ones are being added. Thanks to @CharlieIntel, we can reveal all of these for you.

Here they are in full:

Players will be happy to know that the Gulag is staying in Warzone, but there will be some changes. Now, when players win in the Gulag, they will be able to respawn back into Caldera with the weapons and grenades you had in the Gulag instead of just a pistol.

Balance and Pacing Adjustments: Dead Silence has been nerfed whilst Stopping Power has been removed. Melee weapons and stun grenades will also be adjusted, whilst lethal and tactical equipment will be buffed.

Players will only be able to buy Loadouts after the first loadout drop event occurs in the match.

Gas Masks and Gas Canisters: Players will be over the moon to hear that the gas mask animation, which frustrated many mid battle, is a thing of the past. The gas canister is a new addition to the game.

Shallow Waters: Players can walk through shallow water in the game, and this means that you cannot see their footsteps when using a tracker in these shallow waters. Meanwhile any player who crouches in these waters will gain the effects of cold blooded.

Contracts and Public Events: New contracts Supply Drop Contract and Big Game Bounty will be added to the game. Meanwhile Restocks and Resurgence events will be coming to Caldera.

