When you think of first-person shooter games, you think of Call of Duty.

From 2003, the rise of the Call of Duty franchise has been insane.

Multiple developers have been desperate to put their own spin on the famous game and this has less to an everlasting cycle of new games.

Each year, around Christmas, there seems to be a new variation emerging with a brand new take on a historical character, war or setting.

Continue reading for a ranking of every Call of Duty game from worst to best based on their Metacritic score which aims to collate the average reviews and from top critics and publications.

Call of Duty: Warzone and the latest title, Vanguard, have not been included in the ranking.

16. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - 78/3.7 (Infinity Ward, 2016)

The ‘Infinite Warfare’ game goes down as the worst rating game Call of Duty game in history according to its Metacritic rating, though, 78 isn’t in itself a bad score.

15. Call of Duty: Ghosts - 80/4.2 (Infinity Ward, 2013)

An average title that does the job but may not be remembered fondly, if at all, by fans going forward.

14. Call of Duty: WW2 - 80/4.2 (Sledgehammer Games 2017)

The hype was extremely high for this title and it was a good game, but, due to the hype, felt a little underwhelming. I’m sure many fans enjoyed it, still.

13. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - 81/2.4 (Infinity Ward, 2019)

Speaking of hype, it was going to be hard to live up to a previously beloved title. The 2019 reboot, however, was a welcome surprise for many fans as the game seemed to deliver. It’s still quite low down on this list, mind you.

12 Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - 81/4.9 (Treyarch, 2015)

Black Ops 3 just marginally takes a higher place than the 2019 edition of modern warfare in this list with just a slightly higher Metacritic score.

11. Call of Duty 3 - 82/6.6 (Treyarch, 2006)

This was Treyarch’s first entry into the franchise and it was good as far as first games go! It’s turned out to be a bit of a classic among fans and critics.

10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 - 83/5.1 (Treyarch, 2012)

This one is quite controversial among fans. Some love it some hate it so we could say it’s a little like Marmite! A ranking of just under halfway poetically reflects this according to Metacritic.

9. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - 83/5.7 (Sledgehammer Games, 2014)

Critics rated this one quite highly but many fans might disagree. Still, of course, the average of critics can’t be ignored.

8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - 85/4.1 (Treyarch, 2018)

This was the first game to not feature any campaign mode but the developers filled that gap with the multiplayer mode and zombies package.

7. Call of Duty: World at War - 85/7.6 (Treyarch, 2018)

To feature at seventh this may be quite underrated. Many people may suggest this edition may be a potential favourite so it may be surprising for this to feature outside the top five. The campaign was a classic and this was the world’s first exposure to zombies.

6. Call of Duty 2 - 86/8.5 (Infinity Ward 2005)

A much anticipated sequel to the first ever edition without much change. In today’s market a game that has little change from its previous instalment is frowned upon but from the first ever Call of Duty game, why fix what isn’t broken?

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - 88/3.4 (Infinity Ward, 2011)

It’s getting to crunch time in this list and while Modern Warfare 3 is the lowest ranking of the first three ‘Modern Warfare’ titles that is in no way disrespectful towards the game. It was a solid game and deserves its place in the top five.

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops - 88/6.6 (Treyarch, 2010)

This was the first edition to properly explore the Cold War. This lead to it being a huge hit with both fans and critics with it being placed in the top four.

3. Call of Duty - 91/8.1 (Infinity Ward, 2003)

Of course the very first edition of such a groundbreaking franchise featured in a podium position on this list. It’s where it stated back in 2003 and while the game is good we can question whether it’s gameplay or nostalgia ranking it so high with critics, class nonetheless.

2. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - 92/8.5 (Infinity War, 2007)

Comfortably second when you consider all the external factors such as sales, the popularity of this game speaks for itself and it really changed the game when it comes to first-person shooters. A legendary instalment.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 94/6.5 (Infinity War, 2009)

It had to be didn’t it? There may not be too much argument with this one, an all time campaign with a great Spec Ops mode and an online multiplayer that fans could sink hours into with friends leaving endless replay value - rightfully top of this list!

