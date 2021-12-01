Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following his shock WWE release last month, Karrion Kross has reportedly landed a starring role in an action movie, which is set to begin filming in 2022.

Karrion Kross, along with his real-life girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux, as well as the likes of Nia Jax and Keith Lee, was one of the surprise WWE releases on November 4.

Kross has struggled on the main roster, with WWE seemingly wanting to change up several aspects of the former NXT Champion's gimmick once he arrived on Monday Night Raw.

Things are looking up for Karrion Kross, however, as Fightful Select is reporting that the 36-year-old has landed a lead role in an action move, which is set to begin production next year:

Fightful Select has learned that the former NXT Champion and former Karrion Kross, Killer Kross, is headed into the acting world. Those that we've spoken to about the matter have confirmed that Kross has landed a lead role in an action movie that begins filming in 2022. We've yet to gain info on a title, director, or shooting location, but will work to learn more info.

This is not the first time Karrion Kross (real name Kevin Kesar) has taken the step into acting, as the 36-year-old appeared on the show 'Before The Dark' several years before signing with WWE.

Kross isn't the only wrestler released by WWE this year to be making the move to acting, as Bray Wyatt has also, according to reports, landed a Hollywood movie role.

For more details on what the future holds for Karrion Kross, either within the world of wrestling or the world of acting, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

