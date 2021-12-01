Watford vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An entertaining Premier League clash is nearly upon us as Watford face Chelsea and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick off.

The two are at opposite ends of the table as Chelsea are at the top battling for the league, while Watford are near the bottom fighting for survival.

Despite their league positions, the December period means a lot of fixtures in a short period of time, so things can change very quickly.

The fans will be hoping for a good spectacle, and we for one believe that they will not disappoint.

Here is everything you need to know about Watford vs Chelsea:

Date & Start Time

Watford take on Chelsea on Wednesday 1st December 2021 at Vicarage Road. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30pm UK time.

How To Watch

This Premier League match will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. To stream this game, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month to have this subscription.

Live Stream

Once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch Watford vs Chelsea on any device which has the Amazon Prime app, like LG TV’s or Apple Devices.

The PS5 also has the app. You can also watch it on your laptop on the Amazon Prime website.

Team News

Chelsea are still without long term absentees Ben Chillwell, Matteo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante, while Timo Werner, Reece James and Jorginho face late fitness tests.

Watford have also been dealt some big blows aside from the six injuries they already had as Ben Foster, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas N’Koulou and Emmanuel Dennis are also injured.

Predicted Watford XI: Bachmann; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Kucka, Sissoko, Tufan; Hernandez, Pedro, King

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Prediction

Despite you never knowing which way a Premier League result could go, we cannot see anything but a Chelsea win due to their recent form and quality.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Chelsea

Odds

Chelsea are the clear favourites in all the betting markets, and it would be a shock if Watford came away with a win on the night.

Watford to win: 21/2

Draw: 5/1

Chelsea to win: 6/19

Head to Head

There have been some very entertaining competitions between the two in the past, with Chelsea picking up 10 wins, while there have been two draws and Watford have won two.

Last five Premier League meetings

5th February 2018: Watford 4-1 Chelsea

26th December 2018: Watford 1-2 Chelsea

5th May 2019: Chelsea 3-0 Watford

2nd November 2019: Watford 1-2 Chelsea

4th July 2020: Chelsea 3-0 Watford

