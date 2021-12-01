Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Toto Wolff has sent a warning to Red Bull and Max Verstappen by stating that the Mercedes car at the disposal of Lewis Hamilton is at the strongest level it has been at all year ahead of the final two Grands Prix of the season.

Formula 1 heads to Saudi Arabia and the new Jeddah street circuit for the first time ever this weekend, with plenty of intrigue surrounding the new track and who it might favour performance-wise.

With long straights and fast-sweeping corners, some believe that Mercedes could hold the upper hand over Red Bull, particularly with Lewis Hamilton set to be equipped with the near-new Internal Combustion Engine that propelled him to a stunning win in Brazil back in November.

Perhaps even more daunting for Red Bull, meanwhile, is the statement from Wolff that he believes the Silver Arrows' car is now in its best shape that it has been all year, which is obviously a pretty good case of timing given the position we are in in the championship:

"Last time out we saw a faultless drive by Lewis in Qatar, commanding the race from start to finish, and a strong recovery for Valtteri before the unfortunate puncture took him out of contention.

"The car has been performing well recently and is probably in the best place it has been all season, with the drivers confident to push it to the limit.

"That's encouraging for the final races and gives us strong momentum to take forward."

