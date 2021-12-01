Cyberpunk 2077 Next Gen Update: Release Date, Free, Leaks, News and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Next Gen Update is set to relaunch the game onto the Xbox Series X/S and PS5, following the glitch and bug-ridden release on PS4 and Xbox One.

CD Projekt Red appears to be putting a lot into this ‘soft relaunch’ of the game, with the 1.5 Patch set to release at the same time as the Next Gen Update.

There has already been a ton of information released concerning the update to Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, including the future of Cyberpunk series as a whole.

There was a lot of information given by CDPR during the financial review in November 2021, with confirmation regarding the 1.5 Patch and the Next Gen update, which are believed to be separate concerns.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Next Gen Update:

Release Date

CDPR has already confirmed that the Next Gen Update will be shipping at the same time as Patch 1.5, but unfortunately, we do not currently have an availability date beyond Q1 2022.

Free

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the Next Gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be free for all players who already have the game.

This was welcome news for a ton of players, as some have had the game since the initial launch date in December 2020 and paid $60 for the original version that was glitched and bugged from day 1.

Players who also got a hold of the game cheaply on Black Friday will also be getting even more value for their money if they have a next-gen console!

Leaks

Thus far, there are no leaks regarding the Next Gen version of the game, however, we expect these to be released nearer to the release date in 2022.

News

CDPR has confirmed that the Next Gen Update will include “graphical updates and system-level improvements,” and that the Update should be considered separate to the 1.5 Patch that will be affecting all platforms.

This means that PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia users will also be getting the benefits of the 1.5 Update, but it is not confirmed if the Next Gen Update will be coming to PC and Stadia as well as Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

