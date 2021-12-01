FIFA 22 FUT Champions Upgrade SBC: How to Complete, Cost and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FUT Champions Upgrade SBC has officially been added to the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team system, but how can it be completed?

This SBC joins the plethora of challenge content already in the game, although this gives players the chance to access some of the best cards currently available in the game.

Upgrades are a good opportunity for players to usually trade in a small amount of fodder or spend a small number of coins to get hold of a pretty decent card.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FUT Champions Upgrade SBC, including how many coins it will take to complete.

How to Complete the FUT Champions Upgrade SBC

Here are the requirements to complete the FUT Champions Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22:

FUT-CHAMP Players: Exactly 5

# of players in the Squad: 5

Description: Exchange FUT Champions items to get a FUT Champions player rated 83-86 OVR

FUT Champions Upgrade SBC Cost

There isn’t really a cost when it comes to the FUT Champions Upgrade SBC, as players will need to be trading in FUT Champ cards.

Interestingly, players on FUTBIN are not fans of this repeatable SBC, with a dismal 13% approval rating for the single task challenge.

The general feeling is that this SBC should’ve been offering players the chance to get 2 FUT Champs players, rather than the one that is currently on offer.

One user on FUTBIN referred to the new SBC as ‘nontent,’ saying: “Nontent, but it's okay after that insane Black friday week.”

Is it Worth Completing?

Interestingly, there is actually a better SBC that EA has added to the Ultimate Team system that came out at the same time as this one: FUT Champions Premium Upgrade.

Whereas completing the ‘standard’ FUT Champions Upgrade will give you a random 83-86 red card, the Premium version will actually give you a card pick out of three, meaning that it is far less of a gamble overall for players.

Right now, it’s difficult to justify trading in 5 FUT Champs cards to get one in return when you aren’t even sure what the reward is!

