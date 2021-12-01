Wolves vs Burnley Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves face Burnley tonight in Premier League action and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick off.

The two sides are battling at opposite ends of the table, with Wolves trying to achieve a top six finish, while Burnley are in a tough relegation battle.

Burnley will be the fitter of the two sides as their weekend game against Tottenham Hotspur was postponed, but with Wolves’ good form, this doesn’t mean much.

This should be a very good clash between two strong Premier League sides, and hopefully it will be an entertaining encounter.

Here is everything you need to know about Wolves vs Burnley:

Date

Wolves vs Burnley is on Wednesday 1st December 2021, and the two sides will kick off at 7:30pm UK time at Molineux Stadium.

How To Watch

This Premier League match will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. To stream this game, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month to have this subscription.

Live Stream

Once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch Wolves vs Burnley on any device which has the Amazon Prime app, like LG TV’s or Apple Devices.

The PS5 also has the app. You can also watch it on your laptop on the Amazon Prime website.

Team News

Wolves have seven players missing. Six are injured while Ruben Neves misses out due to picking up a suspension.

Burnley also have suspensions, with key players James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood unavailable for selection, while Ashley Barnes has picked up an injury.

Predicted Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Jimenez, Traore

Predicted Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Collins, Mee, Taylor; Cornet, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Vydra

Prediction

Burnley will definitely make it a tough match for Wolves, but with them at home, we see them being able to grind out the victory.

Prediction: Wolves 1-0 Burnley

Odds

The bookies have Wolves as the favourites.

Wolves to win: 19/20

Draw: 12/5

Burnley to win: 3/1

Head to Head

There has only been eight Premier League matches played between the two, with both sides winning three times whilst they have drawn twice.

Last five Premier League meetings

30th March 2019: Burnley 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

25th August 2019: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Burnley

15th July 2020: Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

21st December 2020: Burnley 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

25th April 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-4 Burnley

