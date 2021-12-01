West Ham vs Brighton: Date, How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United will take on Brighton in what is an eagerly anticipated match up in the Premier League.

Both sides head into this one on the back of a result they won't have wanted in their last game, with the Hammers beaten 2-1 by Manchester City and the Seagulls being held to a 0-0 draw with Leeds United.

Despite this, David Moyes' side have had a fantastic start to the 2021/22 campaign and currently sit in 4th place, which includes a memorable 3-2 win over title challengers Liverpool before the last international break.

In contrast, Graham Potter has led his team to 9th in the table but are currently in a bad run of form having not won in their last five games and picking up just three points during that timeframe.

With this in mind, this makes for an interesting encounter for both teams which is sure to have a lot of people tuning in.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about West Ham against Brighton.

Date

West Ham will take on Brighton at the London Stadium on Wednesday 1st December 2021 in the Premier League and will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT.

How To Watch

The game will be free to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers on Amazon Prime Video. To stream this match, head to the Prime Video page on your Amazon account.

If you are not a subscriber, there is a monthly fee of £7.99.

Live Stream

You can stream the match via Amazon Prime Video through a variety of different devices such as smart televisions or Apple devices.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will also have the app in the PS Store, which is free to download. Simply link your account and away you go!

Team News

Aaron Cresswell is still a doubt for this game with Arthur Masuaku expected to step in once more if he fails a fitness test.

Other than Angelo Ogbonna who is out for the season, West Ham should have plenty of options to choose from.

The only absentees as far as Graham Potter's side is concerned are Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck, who are not expected back until later in the month.

Brighton have plenty of players to choose from and have the opportunity to field a strong team at the London Stadium.

West Ham Predicted XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Masuaku, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahman, Antonio.

Brighton Predicted XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Cucurella, Gross, Bissouma, March, Moder, Trossard, Maupay.

Prediction

West Ham have a chance of taking advantage of Brighton's bad run and can capitalise on their strong league position by bolstering it even further.

The Hammers have attackers in good form right now such as Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma. As a result, we believe this will be enough for the hosts to secure the win.

Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Brighton.

Odds

Here are the odds that various bookmakers are offering for West Ham's game against Brighton:

West Ham: 21/20

Draw: 12/5

Brighton: 11/4

Head To Head

West Ham Wins: 2

Draws: 5

Brighton Wins: 3

15th May 2021: Brighton 1-1 West Ham

27th Dec 2020: West Ham 2-2 Brighton

1st Feb 2020: West Ham 3-3 Brighton

17th Aug 2019: Brighton 1-1 West Ham

2nd Jan 2019: West Ham 2-2 Brighton

5th Oct 2018: Brighton 1-0 West Ham

