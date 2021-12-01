Southampton news: 'Staggering' - Saints haven't won a game without £7.2m star since 2019

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

"Staggering" was journalist Tom Barclay's response when told that Southampton haven't won a Premier League game for almost two years without Stuart Armstrong in the squad.

Armstrong missed the defeats to Norwich and Liverpool and Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed that the Scotland international is unavailable for tonight's game with Leicester.

What is Southampton's recent record without Armstrong?

Southampton have made huge strides under Hasenhuttl in recent years, finishing 11th and 15th in the last two seasons.

However, for whatever reason, when Armstrong isn't involved, the Saints simply can't manage to get over the line.

In fact, the 4-0 defeat at Anfield last weekend continued their run of failing to collect three points without him.

They won't be the last team to lose at Liverpool this season, but it extended their run to 14 games – with six draws and eight defeats since a 2-0 victory over Norwich at St Mary's Stadium on 4 December 2019 when the midfielder was missing with a hamstring problem.

Barclay waxed lyrical about Armstrong, who he believes has got "everything you want" in a footballer but was stunned that it's been almost exactly two years since Southampton won without him.

What did Barclay say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Staggering stat. I'm one of Armstrong's biggest fans and I just feel like whenever he gets the ball, he far more often than not makes the right decision.

"He doesn't have electric pace and that's probably what stops him from being a real top player, but he's such an intelligent footballer. He can adapt to different positions, he's created, he works hard and has got everything you want."

When is Armstrong expected to return from injury?

It's been an incredibly stop-start campaign for the former Celtic man, who's made four league appearances, with just one start to his name.

And it's not yet clear whether Armstrong will be in contention to feature against Brighton this weekend.

Hasenhuttl confirmed that he's the only absentee ahead of the Leicester game and revealed that he's still not resumed training following his recent setback, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing some part against the Seagulls.

If Armstrong, valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt, doesn't return in time for the weekend, he would have been on the pitch for less than 10 percent of the entire season.

