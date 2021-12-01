FIFA 22 FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC: How to Complete, Cost and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC has officially been added to the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team system, but how can it be completed?

This SBC joins the plethora of challenge content already in the game, although this gives players the chance to access some of the best cards currently available in the game.

Upgrades are a good opportunity for players to usually trade in a small amount of fodder or spend a small number of coins to get hold of a pretty decent card.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC, including how many coins it will take to complete.

Read More: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

How to Complete the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC

Here are the requirements to complete the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22:

FUT-CHAMP Players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Min 81

Team Chemistry: Min 20

# of players in the Squad: 11

Description: Exchange a squad of FUT Champions players for 1 of 3 FUT Champions players rated 86+ OVR

Read More: FIFA 22 FUT Freeze (FUTMAS): Release Date, Cards And Everything You Need To Know

FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC Cost

There isn’t really a cost when it comes to the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC, as players will need to be trading in FUT Champ cards.

Interestingly, players on FUTBIN seem to be split on this particular SBC, with an approval rating of 63% for the single task challenge.

Players have already been completing the repeatable SBC and confirming their picks, with a lot saying they’re just getting 86-rated cards to choose from.

Some players have been lucky, getting the likes of Neymar Jr in their selection, but as always, it’s a gamble when it comes to SBCs in FIFA.

Is it Worth Completing?

As noted, it’s a gamble.

Players have already voted this SBC as far better than the standard FUT Champions Upgrade SBC, which will give you a random 83-86 red card.

At the very least you get a pick out of three here, but you can’t guarantee that the three players you can pick from will actually be any good.

So, it’s up to players individually if they want to take the gamble and trade-in Red card fodder to potentially just get one card of fodder in return, or get a real gamechanger.

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News