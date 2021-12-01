Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: Release Date, PS4, Trailer, Open World and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake proved to be one of the biggest successes on the Playstation and fans are looking forward to the release of Part 2.

Although that is not the official name, it is what Square Enix is reportedly referring to the project as in-house.

The first game sold in the millions and brought a new twist to the classic story of Final Fantasy 7, which is expected to be continued as part of the next release.

Here’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2:

Release Date

Currently, there is not an official release date for the game itself, although it is believed that the game will be released in either late 2022 or early 2023.

The reasoning for the expected release date is due to Final Fantasy 16 expecting to be released on PS5 in mid-2022, giving Square Enix enough time to promote the two separate games.

PS4

It has not been confirmed if the second instalment of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series will be on PS4, or whether it will be brought out as a PS5 exclusive.

We will update this game as and when Square Enix makes the official announcement regarding Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

Trailer

There is not currently a trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, although we do know that the footage shown at the end of the Intergrade DLC, including the party heading to Calm, will likely be part of the opening cinematic of the new game.

Open World

It was confirmed in a translated interview with Director Tetsuya Nomura that the second instalment of the series would see Cloud and the team “running around in the wild, [with a] different atmosphere than Pt. 1.”

It has not been confirmed if this means that there will be Open World elements for Part 2, but fans are expecting there to be more of an overworld akin to the original Final Fantasy 7 game now that the story has taken the team outside of Midgar.

